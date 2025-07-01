Dakota Johnson is a popular face who gained fame from the erotic film series Fifty Shades of Grey. However, the actress has shown she is more than just a pretty face in different kinds of films. Her Materialists is also performing steadily at the box office, which has helped Johnson surpass a major box office milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

She is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, so she has grown up among the industry’s people. She made her debut at the age of ten with a minor role in the film Crazy in Alabama. Her breakthrough film was Fifty Shades of Grey, for which she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination.

Dakota Johnson’s films crossed the $2 billion milestone at the worldwide box office

From notable supporting roles in mainstream films to earning acclaim as an indie favorite and evolving into a leading lady, Dakota Johnson’s career showcases her versatility and growth as an actor. In 2024, she stepped into the Marvel universe with a starring role in Sony’s Madame Web, adding another major milestone to her already impressive filmography. Materilists is competing against multiple big-budget movies at the cinemas, and its worldwide collection has helped Johnson’s films cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide.

According to The Numbers, the cumulative total of all the films featuring Dakota is $2.03 billion worldwide. Materialists contributed $40.10 million to this staggering total. Before the rom-com hit the big screens, her films totaled $1.99 billion. Therefore, this 2025 movie played a vital role in pushing her career total beyond the $2 billion mark.

Materialists at the worldwide box office

Materialists was released in theaters last month and opened with a $11.3 million collection in North America. The film has collected $30.4 million so far at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film collected $9.7 million, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $40.1 million cume in 17 days. It was made on a modest budget of $20 million and has already raked in twice that, hence the film is winning at the box office. It was released on June 13.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $30.4 million

International – $9.7 million

Worldwide – $40.1 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Brad Pitt At The Worldwide Box Office: Career Total Crosses This Major Milestone As F1 Opens Strong

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News