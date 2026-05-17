The Devil Wears Prada 2 is getting very close to the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. It has also crossed $450 million worldwide as it enters its third weekend. The Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway starrer comedy drama is now set to beat the third-highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie ever at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The comedy drama collected strong numbers on its third Friday as well, but still lost the #1 spot to Michael. The fashion sequel collected around $5.3 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America, down 46.45% from last Friday, despite losing 370 theaters on Thursday. It has collected over $163.2 million at the box office in North America so far, and it will cross $200 million in its third week.

Set to surpass the 3rd highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Kong: Skull Island. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island is a reboot of the King Kong franchise and the second film in the MonsterVerse film series, featuring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L Jackson in crucial roles.

Kong: Skull Island collected $168.05 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. It is also the third-highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie in North America. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is around $5 million away from surpassing another popular franchise film, Kong: Skull Island.

How does The Devil Wears Prada 2 stack up against the MonsterVerse movies at the domestic box office?

Godzilla – $200.6 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $196.3 million Kong: Skull Island – $168.05 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $163.2 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters – $110.5 million Godzilla vs Kong – $100.9 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has crossed the $450 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Internationally, the comedy drama’s total is $288.4 million, and, combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $451.5 million. It is crossing the $500 million milestone worldwide. The movie was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $163.2 million

International – $288.4 million

Worldwide – $451.6 million

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