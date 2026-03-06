The Monsterverse continues to expand, and fans are diving back into the world of Titans with the return of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, released on February 27, 2026. With Episode 2 dropping on March 5, 2026, many viewers are revisiting the franchise to better understand where the show fits in the larger timeline. From the earliest discoveries of Titans to massive clashes between legendary creatures, the Monsterverse has built a sprawling story across films and series. If you’re planning a rewatch before the new episode, here’s the complete chronological order of the Monsterverse, so you can follow the saga exactly as it unfolds in the universe.

Monsterverse In chronological order

1. Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Jordan Vogt-Roberts Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

75% Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video &b JioHotstar

Plot: It is obvious that the stories of the Monsterverse begin with the 2017 film. Kong: Skull Island is the introduction of King Kong in the Monsterverse. When some scientists and explorers step onto Skull Island, things go south as they face an ape the size of a building. This film not only introduces King Kong but also Monarch, establishing a strong position for the organization that tracks these Titans.

Toward the end, in the post-credit scene, we learn a lot about not just Kong, but also about Mothra, Ghidorah, Godzilla, and others. Who discovers them? Monarch. It should also be noted that Kong was very young in this entry.

2. Skull Island (2023)

Creator: Brian Duffield

Brian Duffield Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

82% Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The 2023 entry is a Netflix series having eight brilliant episodes. The year on Skull Island is 1990; Kong is 20 years older than he was in Kong: Skull Island. This series reintroduces Monarch, who, while seeking answers, suffers a dreadful accident and discovers the hidden secrets of prehistoric beings.

3. Godzilla (2014)

Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

76% Streaming On: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Coming to the very first entry in the Monsterverse, 2014’s Godzilla. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Bryan Cranston, this time, Godzilla is not someone who is on a kill spree. In fact, he saves cities while fighting MUTO.

The film leads the audience to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Interestingly, it is not the only outing in the Monsterverse that Godzilla (2014) introduced; Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is also cleverly set up here.

4. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023)

Creator: Chris Black and Matt Fraction

Chris Black and Matt Fraction Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

83% Streaming On: AppleTV+, Prime Video

Plot: In 2023, we got Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The first season was mind-blowing in every way. The series depicts the gruesome events the explorers of Monarch endure. The story spans through generations and reveals big secrets about several ancient monsters. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cleverly sets up a perfect stage for every film in the Monsterverse.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the final episode takes place exactly two years before the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, bringing us to our next entry on the list.

5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Director: Michael Dougherty

Michael Dougherty Rotten Tomatoes Score: 42%

42% Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video & JioHotstar

Plot: Godzilla: King of Monsters defined why Godzilla is the alpha, even though the film had a lot of Titans that erupted out of the earth, depicting exactly what John Goodman stated in Kong: Skull Island, “This world never belonged to us. It belonged to them. The question is, how long before they take it back? Kong is not the only king.” This movie strengthens Monarch’s position as they protect the Earth with Godzilla’s help when eco-terrorists release Ghidorah.

6. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

75% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: In 2021, the world finally witnessed a grand battle, Godzilla vs. Kong. The two huge beings who belong to this earth and want to protect it at all costs face off against each other. However, they soon discover that the real enemy is someone else, a powerful force threatening their existence and the safety of the planet.

Godzilla vs. Kong was not just any epic outing; it is a worthy battle of gods on earth. An event perfect to watch on the IMAX screen.

7. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Rotten Tomatoes Score: 54%

54% Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot: Later in 2024, after Godzilla and King Kong had met each other, some villains had to be introduced. Kong finally finds his true home, his people, after being alone for his whole life. However, he soon learns that his people are being oppressed by another powerful ape.

This was not the film where Godzilla and Kong fought one another, but an outing that depicted them as friends alongside each other.

These were the films and series in the Monsterverse in chronological order. How excited are you to watch Monarch Season 2, Episode 2?

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Highest-Rated Science Fiction Movies & Where To Watch Them: From Inception To Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News