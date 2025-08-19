The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office

With a worldwide gross of nearly $470 million, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps continues to hold its ground at the global box office. The superhero film currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2025. However, it’s unlikely to surpass other big-ticket titles like James Gunn’s Superman or Brad Pitt’s F1.

Despite not being a runaway blockbuster, the latest Fantastic Four reboot has still outperformed several other 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners. And now, First Steps is just inches away from outgrossing a hit monster movie at the worldwide box office. Read on to find out which one.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Will Soon Outgross a Popular Monster Movie

That movie is the 2021 monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise. Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $247.2 million

International: $222.2 million

Worldwide: $469.4 million

Godzilla vs. Kong – Box Office Summary

North America: $100.9 million

International: $369.2 million

Worldwide: $470.1 million

As of now, First Steps is trailing Godzilla vs. Kong by less than $1 million worldwide. Given its steady pace, the Marvel reboot is expected to surpass the monster film’s lifetime total any day now, and by the time you’re reading this, it may already have crossed that milestone.

Some Popular Films’ First Steps Has Recently Outgrossed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of several well-known Hollywood titles over the past few days. According to Box Office Mojo, here are some of the films it has recently outgrossed worldwide:

The Hangover (2009) – $469.3 million The Matrix (1999) – $467.9 million Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) – $467.3 million Bumblebee (2018) – $468 million Gladiator (2000) – $465.5 million Pretty Woman (1990) – $463.4 million Gladiator II (2024) – $462.1 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

