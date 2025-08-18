After a string of action films since the 2008 blockbuster Taken, Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson took a comedic gamble with The Naked Gun, a legacy sequel to the iconic Naked Gun trilogy. The film has won praise from both critics and audiences, earning an impressive 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7/10 IMDb user rating.

With a reported budget of $42 million (via Variety), The Naked Gun has grossed nearly $73 million worldwide. So far, it has outperformed several 2025 releases, including M3GAN 2.0, Flight Risk, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Monkey. And now, it’s closing in on the global tally of a star-studded rom-com. Curious to know which one? Keep reading to find out.

The Naked Gun Outgrosses A Star-Studded Rom-Com From 2025

That film is the romantic comedy-drama Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in the lead roles, with a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score. Here’s how the two films have fared at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

North America: $41.9 million

International: $30.9 million

Worldwide: $72.8 million

Materialists – Box Office Summary

North America: $36.5 million

International: $38.8 million

Worldwide: $75.3 million

This means The Naked Gun is about $2.4 million away from surpassing Materialists at the global box office. Given its current momentum, it’s likely to do so soon. At the domestic box office, the Liam Neeson starrer is already $5.5 million ahead of Pedro Pascal’s rom-com.

The Naked Gun Still Behind These 2025 Films

Liam Neeson’s action-comedy is currently trailing behind the worldwide box office totals of several 2025 releases, according to Box Office Mojo:

Freakier Friday – $86.3 million

A Working Man – $88.1 million

The Accountant 2 – $103.2 million

Smurfs – $104.7 million

Karate Kid: Legends – $110.3 million

More About The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun Trailer

