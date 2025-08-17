Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun is one of the highest-grossing comedy movies of the year, with a decent production cost. The legacy movie has not recovered its budget at the worldwide box office but is on track to break even. It has amassed $60 million-plus at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The audience gave it an above-average rating on Rotten Tomatoes and stated that Neeson hits the mark as Drebin and the film fires on all cylinders, dishing out a mandatory sentence on man’s laughter. The comedy movie opened with a decent $16.8 million collection at the domestic box office.

The Naked Gun at the worldwide box office

The Naked Gun is experiencing decent drops at the domestic box office and collected a solid $1.38 million on its day 15. The movie dropped by -42.1% on its third Friday and has hit $38.5 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, the international box office has collected $23.4 million so far and counting. Adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit the $61.9 million cume.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $38.5 million

International – $23.4 million

Worldwide – $61.9 million

Raked in 47.5% more revenue than its production cost!

According to several reports, The Naked Gun was made on a budget of $42 million, which is a decent amount for making a movie like this. However, it is unknown what Liam Neeson’s salary arrangements are. The film has been in the theaters for less than 20 days and has already collected 47.5% more than its production cost. As per industry’s rule it needs around $105 million to break even at the box office, which is quite an achievable task for this film as it has a good pace overall.

What is the plot of the film?

The film follows bumbling detective Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) as he investigates a suspicious death that unravels into a conspiracy involving a dangerous gadget called the P.L.O.T. Device. Teaming up with Beth (Pamela Anderson), he must stop a power-hungry villain while keeping his chaotic police precinct from collapsing—all amid a whirlwind of slapstick gags, spoofs, and absurd mishaps. The Naked Gun was released on August 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Magnum Opus Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Sports Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News