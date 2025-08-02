Liam Neeson is a celebrated Irish actor known for his commanding screen presence and resonant voice. He achieved global fame with films like Schindler’s List, Taken, and The Grey. He is one of the go-to stars for intense action and drama and is set to rule hearts with his comic timing. Neeson’s The Naked Gun has been released, and the initial response is positive, and people are so far loving him in the comedy role. It is projected to record one of the biggest opening weekends since Taken 3. Ahead of the film’s opening weekend, let’s take a quick look at the last five films of the actor at the worldwide box office.

Neeson made his film debut in 1978 with Pilgrim’s Progress and rose to prominence with Schindler’s List. He received the Academy Award for Best Actor nomination for the war drama. Besides his acclaimed dramatic roles, Liam Neeson has also starred in major blockbusters such as Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and Batman Begins. He showcased his versatility with a memorable turn in the beloved 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually. These are just a few highlights from his expansive and diverse filmography.

Liam Neeson’s last five films

Liam Neeson’s recent films continue to explore action, crime, and morally complex drama, solidifying his status as a dependable lead in gritty, character-driven stories. In Retribution, he plays a desperate father navigating a bomb threat. At the same time, in the Land of Saints and Sinners and Absolution, he confronts violence and inner demons as an aging killer.

Marlowe casts him as the iconic detective in a noir revival, and The Marksman pairs action with heart as he protects a young boy. Neeson brings a signature blend of intensity and gravitas to these roles, proving his enduring appeal in emotional and suspenseful narratives.

Liam Neeson’s last five films at the worldwide box office

Retribution (2023) – $18.7 million Memory (2022) – $13.2 million Marlowe (2022) – $6.4 million Absolution (2024) – $4.0 million In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023) – $3.6 million

About The Naked Gun

It is a reboot of The Naked Gun franchise starring Liam Neeson as Lt Frank Drebin’s son, who must succeed in his father’s footsteps to prevent the closure of the Police Squad. The film was released on August 1 and is expected to earn between $15-$20 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

