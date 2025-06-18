Throughout his acting career, Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson has delivered many memorable performances in acclaimed films like Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, Neil Jordan’s biographical drama, Bill Condon’s Kinsey, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, and Pierre Morel’s hit actioner Taken, among others. Recently, one of his action films has bagged the top spot on Hulu’s top ten movies list (as per FlixPatrol). Read on to find that movie’s name, what it’s about, and where to stream it in India.

No.1 Movie On Hulu Top 10 Starring Liam Neeson

The Liam Neeson film currently holding the top spot on Hulu’s top ten movies list is Absolution, which was released in theaters on November 1, 2024. Interestingly, it has even outranked the critically acclaimed animated sci-fi anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, which holds Rank 2 on the list.

Absolution – Plot & Cast

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Hans Petter Moland, the action thriller revolves around Thug (played by Liam Neeson), an aging gangster who learns that he is suffering from a serious medical condition. With not much time left, he decides to make things right and tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. But will he be able to leave the world of crime after spending so many years in it? The film also features Ron Perlman, Yolonda Ross, Frankie Shaw, and Daniel Diemer in supporting roles.

Where To Watch Absolution In India

Liam Neeson’s latest action thriller, Absolution, is available to stream in India on the Lionsgate Play OTT platform. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Should You Watch Liam Neeson’s Absolution?

The film holds an underwhelming critics’ score of 55% on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Liam Neeson’s gruff performance redeems Absolution somewhat, this thriller’s sluggish pacing may not fully earn audiences’ forgiveness.” Moreover, the movie has received a user rating of 5.2/10 on IMDb. So, should you still watch it? Liam Neeson has given an earnest performance in the film. You can watch it if you are a diehard fan of the dashing actor. Otherwise, you might want to skip this one and pick another of his better-rated films instead.

Liam Neeson Action Thriller Films Worth Watching

If you enjoy action thrillers and are a fan of Liam Neeson, here are a few titles worth checking out:

Pierre Morel’s Taken (2008) The Grey (2012) Seraphim Falls (2007) Hans Petter Moland’s Cold Pursuit (2019) Jaume Collet-Serra’s Run All Night (2015) A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Absolution Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Naked Gun Release Window Out: Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Bring Back The Laugh Riot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News