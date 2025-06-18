Christopher Nolan played a key role behind the scenes when DC veteran screenwriter David S. Goyer was considering whether to get involved with Ben Affleck’s Batman project. However, Goyer, who had already spent years shaping Christian Bale’s Dark Knight alongside Nolan, was advised not to jump into another version of the Caped Crusader.

Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Was Originally A DCEU Project

Goyer had the chance to work on the project back when Affleck was scheduled to star, write, and direct a solo Batman film within the DCEU, but he bowed out, and the project was shelved. Ultimately, it has since been transformed into the 2022 reboot The Batman, where Robert Pattinson took the lead and Matt Reeves was at the helm. The final product was excellent, but it had no relationship to Affleck’s original material.

Why David S. Goyer Stepped Away From The Project

David S. Goyer recently reflected on all this during an interview, where he looked back at his long history with comic book movies. Goyer, who is known for his work not just on The Dark Knight trilogy but also the original Blade films, explained that repeating the same character with a different spin didn’t appeal to him anymore. He had already poured so much into that version by spending nearly a decade building the world of Bale’s Batman.

During a new appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, David S. Goyer said, “I remember Chris [Christopher Nolan] advising me not to work on the Affleck Batman – just because it’s confusing, you know? We did one, just stick with that.” He is credited as a writer for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but that was a very different version of the character.

Goyer Believed Affleck’s Batman Needed A New Voice

Affleck’s Batman was darker, older and more bruised by years of fighting crime. The movie was originally supposed to be his big solo outing, but Affleck stepped away from the project and eventually, the idea got overhauled.

Looking back, Goyer compared the situation to Blade. Fans still talk about how he should return to write the upcoming Marvel reboot. But for him, doing Blade again or Batman, for that matter, feels like walking backward. He believes some characters are better left where they landed, especially when his earlier work helped define them for a generation.

David S. Goyer has written a lot in the superhero space. From Man of Steel to Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and shows like Krypton and The Sandman, he’s built a career that stretches far beyond one cape or cowl. Taking on Affleck’s Batman might have tied him down to old ground, and maybe, it was better to let someone else start a new chapter.

