“There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this,” says Josh Gad and boom, that’s your headline (via People). Olaf himself just melted the silence around Frozen 3, and it’s not just some icy rehash. According to IMDb Disney’s animated giant returns on November 24, 2027, almost eight years since Frozen 2, and the long gap? It’s not laziness, it’s legacy.

Gad made it clear during The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast that the team’s all in on quality over cash-grab. “They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013… They have something incredible in store.” Now that’s how you build hype without giving anything away.

Frozen 3 Release Date

Originally pegged for 2026, Frozen 3 slid to 2027, securing Disney’s coveted Thanksgiving weekend slot—exactly eight years after Frozen 2. The shift makes room for Zootopia 2 (2025) and Moana 2 (2024), while also giving the creative team space to craft a story worthy of the legacy. Quality over speed that’s the anthem this time around.

Frozen 3 Cast: The OGs Are (Almost) All In

No official cast list yet, but come on Frozen without Idina Menzel’s Elsa or Kristen Bell’s Anna? Not happening. Both have basically confirmed they’re returning, though they admit they haven’t seen much of the script. Josh Gad is obviously back as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff (plus Sven, of course) will be close behind.

Also likely returning: Frank Welker as Sven, and possibly Sterling K. Brown as Mattias still hoping for that cut song to finally see daylight.

Frozen 3 Plot: A New Threat, A Bigger World

Frozen 2 left Elsa in the Enchanted Forest, and Anna ruling Arendelle, which sounds peaceful, but peaceful is boring. Early concept art shown at D23 hinted at a cloud city and a shadowy Viking-esque villain, maybe tying into the franchise’s unexplored magical corners. Also confirmed that the story isn’t ending here. Frozen 4 is also on the way, and the two films will connect directly, forming a two-part arc.

So yeah, Frozen 3 won’t just be a “new adventure.” It’s one of a full-blown animated epic.

Frozen 3 Latest Update: Jennifer Lee Returns To Direct

In a surprise twist, Jennifer Lee who initially stepped away after becoming Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer is returning to the director’s chair for Frozen 3 and Frozen 4. She’s stepping down as CCO to give her full energy to Arendelle, proving just how much this story still matters to the people who built it.

Oh, and yes, songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are back too. They only learned about the project the same day it was announced to fans, but if anyone can bottle lightning twice, it’s them.

