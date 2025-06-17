Lilo & Stitch are back on the big screen this year, drawing large numbers of families and fans to theaters. Disney’s 2025 live-action remake retells the heartwarming story of a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo, who adopts a small, strange creature she names Stitch. What she doesn’t know is that Stitch is a runaway genetic splice meant for extermination. The two build an unexpected relationship, learning what family and belonging actually mean.

Lilo & Stitch Nearing $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

Now deep into its fourth weekend in theaters, Lilo & Stitch shows no signs of slowing. It added another $15.5 million domestically, bringing its worldwide earnings to a massive $825 million. The film edges closer to the $1 billion milestone with $366 million from North America and another $492 million from international audiences (per Box Office Mojo).

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Breakdown

Domestic- $366.5 million

International- $492 million

Total– $858.5 million

Although Lilo & Stitch is still trailing slightly behind A Minecraft Movie, it looks set to overtake that soon.

Lilo & Stitch Breaks Into the Top 100 Highest-Grossing Movies

The movie also marked an exciting achievement by breaking into the list of the top 100 highest-grossing films ever. When it came to total worldwide box office numbers, it outperformed Wonder Woman from 2017 ($823.9m), Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man ($825.8m), and Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi film Inception ($839.3m).

#LiloAndStitch slowed this weekend, but managed to cross the $850M mark at the global box office. Stitch is now tracking to finish its global run with $930M-$950M, over 9x its production budget. pic.twitter.com/diKK17uSqu — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOff) June 15, 2025

The next hurdle ahead is Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher’s Bohemian Rhapsody, but Lilo & Stitch has the domestic gross to beat it now.

Bohemian Rhapsody Box Office Breakdown

Domestic- $216.6 million

International – $694.1 million

Total– $910.8 million

It seems audiences are embracing live-action remakes once again. DreamWorks’ new How to Train Your Dragon also launched to glowing reviews this past weekend, adding momentum to the trend.

Mixed Critical Opinions On Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake

Lilo & Stitch has won plenty of praise from both viewers and critics, with a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an impressive 93% from audiences, even higher than the original 2002 animated film.

Of course, not everyone is completely won over. Some reviews pointed to weak side characters and pacing issues. Yet the charm of Stitch and Lilo shines through, continuing to delight many viewers.

One viewer tweeted, “LILO & STITCH mastered the art of the Disney live-action formula. It remembers what we love about Stitch and gives us incredibly sweet moments between him and Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and makes this a truly heartwarming new take on a classic. I sobbed over Stitch, obviously.”

LILO & STITCH mastered the art of the Disney live-action formula. It remembers what we love about Stitch and gives us incredibly sweet moments between him and Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and makes this a truly heartwarming new take on a classic. I sobbed over Stitch, obviously. pic.twitter.com/LBTl2RzVBQ — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 20, 2025

Another added, “#LiloAndStitch is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! It’s a story about loss, friendship, & ohana, told in a way that’s both fun and deeply touching. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry & Stitch will completely steal your heart. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is a breakout star in a story that delivers HEARTWARMING FUN for the whole family.”

#LiloAndStitch is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! It’s a story about loss, friendship, & ohana, told in a way that’s both fun and deeply touching. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry & Stitch will completely steal your heart. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is a breakout star in a story that delivers HEARTWARMING… pic.twitter.com/xNxvSyqjJn — Anthony Gagliardi (@AJGaliardi) May 18, 2025

A third wrote, “#LiloandStitch is a cute reimagining that mostly captures the original’s spirit through a modern-day lens. Lilo and Nani’s relationship feels even more heartfelt. It’s still raw, real, and central to the story’s emotional core. Of course Stitch brings hilarious chaos.”

#LiloandStitch is a cute reimagining that mostly captures the original’s spirit through a modern-day lens. Lilo and Nani’s relationship feels even more heartfelt. It’s still raw, real, and central to the story’s emotional core. Of course Stitch brings hilarious chaos. pic.twitter.com/lYh5POQ5As — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) May 18, 2025

The movie is still running in theaters.

