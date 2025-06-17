How to Train Your Dragon is also ruling the box office in China. It has dethroned Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in China and has amassed favorable numbers at the box office. It is experiencing strong walk-up sales. The film is close to hitting a major milestone worldwide after a smashing global debut. Scroll below for more.

It is a live-action remake of an animated feature of the same name. The film registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, surpassing the OG film’s debut by a vast margin. Family movies work well during this time, especially during the summer, as children are on summer vacations. People like to take their kids for this kind of film. Hence, they perform well financially.

How much has the film earned at the box office in China so far?

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s data on X [formerly Twitter], How to Train Your Dragon remains isolated at #1 at the box office in China after beating Mission: Impossible 8. The film collected a solid $1.3 million on its 1st Monday, with a decline of -68.3% from Sunday. It played over 92K screenings and has hit $12.4 million in 4 days. The film also witnessed a walk-up in business of 90.8% on Monday. The live-action remake earned $135K in pre-sales today and is playing over 91K screenings.

How to Train Your Dragon’s roaring debut!

The live-action remake was released across 4,356 theaters in North America and crushed the industry’s projection with its debut weekend collection. The movie collected $84.6 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The film collected $113.01 million internationally, bringing its global debut collection to $197.64 million. It must have crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide owing to its first Monday earnings; however, the official numbers are yet to be revealed. It will be Lilo & Stitch’s biggest competition at the time.

How to Train Your Dragon was released in the theaters on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $84.6 million

International – $113.01 million

Worldwide – $197.64 million

