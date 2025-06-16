Final Destination: Bloodlines is gearing up to be released on digital platforms, and ahead of it, it will accomplish another notable feat. It is beating one of the classic horror thrillers this week and achieving a notable feat at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

It enjoyed a successful run at the box office and has breathed new life into this franchise. The movie was reportedly made on a decent budget of $50 million and has collected a solid return. Therefore, the film can undoubtedly move on to its digital release to continue entertaining a broader spectrum of audiences. Since it has lost multiple screens in North America and overseas, the makers decided to make it available after just a month of its theatrical release.

Final Destination: Bloodlines box office collection day 31 [North America]

Final Destination: Bloodlines still maintains a stronghold at the box office in North America, earning $3.9 million on its 5th three-day weekend. It has only dropped by -39.5% from last Friday despite losing around 729 theaters in North America. The film has hit the $130.64 million cume domestically after running in the theaters for 31 days.

Missed The Silence of the Lambs domestic haul by a whisker

Final Destination 6 missed The Silence of the Lambs‘ domestic haul by a whisker. For the unversed, it is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential thriller films ever. The 1991 horror thriller featuring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster collected $130.74 million in its domestic run. According to The Numbers, Bloodlines will become the #18 highest-grossing horror film of all time in North America after surpassing The Silence of the Lambs, and it might be happening now. We will report the final collection once the official numbers are revealed.

Worldwide collection update

Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ overseas collection has reached the $141.1 million cume, which, when added to its $130.64 million domestic total, brings the worldwide total to $271.74 million. It will hit the digital platforms tomorrow, June 17, and will be available to rent and as PVOD.

Box Office Summary

North America – $130.6 million

International – $141.1 million

Worldwide – $271.7 million

