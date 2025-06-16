The Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Malayalam cop drama, Ronth has been witnessing a steady growth at the box office. The film has also opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Ronth Box Office Collection Day 3

The Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer opened to 67 lakhs. While it was not a great opening, the movie witnessed a stellar upward graph on its second day. It saw a growth of almost 71% from its opening day.

Thus, the movie earned 1.15 crores on its second day. Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, Ronth saw a further growth of around 5% on its third day. The film amassed 1.21 crore on its third day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 3.03 crore. Ideally, the movie should at least cross 5 crores this week.

Box Office Day-Wise Breakdown Collection Of Ronth (Day 3)

Day 1: 67 lakhs

Day 2: 1.15 crores

Day 3: 1.21 crores

Total: 3.03 crores

Remains 38% Less Than Roshan Mathew’s Last Theatrical Outing

However, Ronth is still lagging behind Roshan Mathew’s last theatrical outing. We are talking about the Bollywood film, Ulajh which was released last year in August. Though the film was a flop, it amassed 4.9 crore within its three days. So, with its current India net collection of 3.03 crores, the movie is lagging behind Ulajh by 38% when it comes to its 3-day collection.

About The Film

Talking about Ronth, it has been helmed by Shahi Kabir. Apart from Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan, the film also stars Lakhsmi Menon, Arun Cherukavil and Sudhi Koppa in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anil Johnson.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Chotta Mumbai Re Release Box Office Day 10: Mohanlal Racing Towards Next Milestone – 1.33 Crore Away!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News