Mohanlal is refusing to surrender at the box office with his latest re-release, Chotta Mumbai! The film, which was initially released in 2007, was a superhit at the box office despite having a clash with Mammootty’s Big B. The film, with its re-release run, is also having a blast with the number game

Mohanlal Is Reigning Like A Monarch!

When it comes to the Malayalam box office, Mohanlal is reigning like a monarch! While his two releases, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, are the top two highest-grossers of the year, even his latest re-release is all set for a box office record!

Chotta Mumbai Box Office Day 10

On the 10th day, the second Sunday, Chotta Mumbai earned 16 lakh at the box office, a minimal drop from the previous day, which brought 17 lakh at the box office. On the second weekend, the film earned almost 46 lakh at the box office.

Here is the breakdown of Mohanlal’s comedy film at the box office. (Kerala Gross Collection)

Day 1: 37 lakh

Day 2: 59 lakh

Day 3: 68 lakh

Day 4: 38 lakh

Day 5: 35 lakh

Day 6: 26 lakh

Day 7: 21 lakh

Day 8: 13 lakh

Day 9: 17 lakh

Day 10: 16 lakh

Total: 3.31 crore

Chotta Mumbai Re-Release Box Office VS Highest Grossing Re-Releases!

Currently, Mohanlal‘s Chotta Mumbai is the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam re-release of all time. It is only 1.33 crore away from entering the top 3 list. However, what’s more interesting is that for all four re-releases at the box office, star Mohanlal is in the lead!

Check out the box office collection of the highest-grossing Malayalam re-releases at the box office.

Devadoothan: 5.40 crore Spadikam: 4.94 crore Manichitrathazhu: 4.64 crore Chotta Mumbai: 3.31 crore (9 days)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

