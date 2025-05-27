Chotta Mumbai is an iconic cult classic that continues to hold cultural relevance nearly two decades after its original release. Its memorable scenes still feature prominently in internet trolls and pop culture references. A major box office hit in its time, the film is now making a grand return to the silver screen, aiming to recapture the magic and success of its heyday.

Plot Of Chotta Mumbai

Chotta Mumbai follows the misadventures of a group of carefree, jobless men, though calling all of them “youngsters” might be generous. Leading the gang is Vasco Da Gama, fondly known as Thala, who ends up getting duped out of a large sum of money after secretly mortgaging his family home. Their aimless lives take a turn when they cross paths with Satheeshan and his brother, Nadeshan, a police officer. What was a chance encounter soon spirals into a serious conflict that threatens to upend their lives entirely.

Cast & Crew Of Chotta Mumbai

Starring Mohanlal, Siddique, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bhavana, Rajan P. Dev, Sai Kumar, Vinayakan, Kalabhavan Mani, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Biju Kuttan. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, based on a story of his own, with screenplay and dialogues by Benny P. Nayarambalam. Music composed by Rahul Raj, cinematography by Rico Alappatt, and editing by Don Max. Produced by Ajaychandran Nair, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Raghuchandran Nair.

Re-Released Date Of Chotta Mumbai

Mohanlal officially revealed the re-release date of Chotta Mumbai through his social media handles. The film is set to hit theatres once again on June 6, 2025, in a fully remastered 4K version with Dolby Atmos sound. While it remains available for streaming on Sun NXT, the platform currently offers only a standard definition version.

