Mohanlal, or Lalettan to his fans, has been a part of Malayalam cinema for over four decades. He recently turned 65. While his career has seen varying levels of success, he has showcased his talents beyond acting, venturing into direction, lending his voice to music, and contributing to film production. However, he has always been, and will continue to be, primarily an actor. In this article, we take a look back at the last decade of his career, selecting 7 films from the years 2015 to 2025.

1. Thudarum (2025)

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar (Date Yet To Be Announced)

Jio Hotstar (Date Yet To Be Announced) IMDb Score: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Tharun Moorthy

Thudarum is the most recent theatrical release of Mohanlal and one of the most successful ventures of his career, both economically and creatively. The film is a family drama that reunites the iconic 90s duo of Mollywood, Mohanlal, and Shobana. While it may remind the audience of Drishyam (2013), Thudarum is distinct enough to stand on its own.

2. L2: Empuraan (2025)

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar IMDb Score: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

L2: Empuraan is a globe-trotting action thriller and the sequel to Mohanlal’s 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and written by Murali Gopy, it stands as the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. While Mohanlal had less screen time compared to other films on this list, he delivered a solid performance. The film delves deeper into the world of Qureshi Abraham. However, some viewers felt that the plot didn’t quite live up to the expectations set by the first film. That said, the fight sequences, cinematography, and visuals were top-notch, on par with global standards.

3. Neru (2023)

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar IMDb Score: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Jeethu Joseph

Following a string of flops, Neru came as a timely success for Mohanlal. The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph, widely recognized for helming the Drishyam franchise. Neru draws inspiration from the Hollywood movie Sketch Artist II: Hands That See. It tells the story of a blind girl who is assaulted by an unidentified man. Despite her blindness, she forms a mental image of her attacker through touch and later sculpts his face. Mohanlal plays the lawyer who is the public prosecutor. Unlike his performance in Drishyam, this role doesn’t allow him to explore his full acting range, but he delivers a solid performance nonetheless.

4. Drishyam 2 (2021)

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Score: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Director: Jeethu Joseph

Drishyam 2, another Jeethu Joseph–Mohanlal collaboration, is the sequel to the 2013 hit Drishyam. Unlike the first film, Drishyam 2 skipped a theatrical release and was released directly on OTT. The story continues with Georgekutty and his family as they face a new threat connected to the events of the past. The film explores whether Georgekutty can once again outmaneuver the authorities. It received generally positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

5. Lucifer (2019)

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Score: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Lucifer is the first directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran and is still considered his finest work as a filmmaker. In addition to Mohanlal, the film features stellar performances from Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, and others. Widely regarded as a modern classic, it is a gripping political thriller.

The story begins with the death of the Chief Minister of Kerala. In the aftermath, his son-in-law, who has underworld connections, tries to seize control of the state. However, one man stands in his way: the protagonist. He is not just a politician but someone far more powerful and enigmatic.

6. Pulimurugan (2016)

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar IMDb Score: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Vysakh

Pulimurugan was the first Malayalam movie to achieve an INR 100 crore box office gross worldwide. Directed by Vysakh and written by Udaykrishna, the film follows Murugan, a skilled hunter living near a forest with his family. As the story progresses, he finds himself up against a far more dangerous threat, a powerful drug cartel.

7. Oppam (2016)

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar IMDb Score: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Priyadarshan

Oppam features Mohanlal as a blind man struggling with financial hardships, yet holding firmly to his honesty and values. He works as a caretaker in an apartment complex where a retired judge also lives. The judge lives in fear of someone or something and entrusts Mohanlal with a secret, asking him to protect it in case anything happens to him. Mohanlal delivers a largely compelling performance, though a few action scenes come across as slightly unconvincing.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan To Thudarum: 5 Must-Watch Malayalam Hits Of 2025 On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News