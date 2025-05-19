Mohanlal is all set to create history in 2025 with his box office nailing a record that none of the actors have made except for Rajinikanth! The superstar had two releases this year – Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. While the latter finished its run at the box office, the former is still earning at the box office.

Only A Step Away From 500 Crore Cumulative!

The two Lalettan films of 2025 have cumulatively earned 492.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office. While L2: Empuraan earned 268.05 crore in its lifetime, Thudarum stands at 224.45 crore gross worldwide in 24 days. It is only 7.5 crore away from bringing a 500 crore cumulative for the superstar!

Mohanlal Box Office Set For A Record!

Currently, Thudarum is the third all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, and L2: Empuraan is the all-time highest Malayalam grosser worldwide! Thudarum is only 17.1 crore, which is the second-highest Malayalam grosser ever, surpassing Manjummel Boys’ 241.56 crore gross worldwide.

As soon as Thudarum covers this remaining distance and axes Manjummel Boys to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, Lalettan would be ruling with the top 2 spots owned by him. Only one superstar has nailed this record to date – Rajinikanth!

Rajinikanth – Only Actor To Rule Top 2 Spots!

Rajinikanth is the only actor who rules the top 2 spots in the list of the highest-grossing films of that industry, considering only major film industries. While 2.0 is the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, it is followed by Jailer at number 2.

Mohanlal will be the second actor to own the top 2 spots for the highest grossing films of his industry at the worldwide box office with L2: Empuraan and Thudaram! All eyes on the record!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Single Box Office Day 9: Surpasses HIT 3 Profits + Third Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News