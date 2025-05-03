Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s association, L2: Empuraan, was a huge success at the worldwide box office. In fact, it marked a historic achievement for Malayalam cinema. However, due to the massive budget, the action thriller was a losing affair in India. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Around 59% budget recovery in India

L2: Empuraan began its box office journey on a glorious note, entering the 100 crore club (gross) within the first week. Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s directorial enjoyed a 35-day run in theatres, accumulating 106.64 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 125.83%.

Mohanlal starrer is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is the second-highest grosser of all time in Mollywood. Unfortunately, the action thriller could not surpass #1 Manjummel Boys (142 crores) in its lifetime.

L2 will end its box office run in India as a losing affair. It was made on a staggering budget of 180 crore but could only recover 59% of the total investments via its domestic collections.

Overseas Box Office

The Lucifer sequel is also the highest overseas grosser of 2025. It surpassed Chhaava (100.90 crore gross) by a massive margin to hold the #1 spot. It also left behind Manjummel Boys (74 crore gross) to become the #1 Mollywood film internationally.

Worldwide Closing Collection

In 25 days, L2: Empuraan has grossed 268.08 crore gross in its global lifetime. It marked a historic feat as the action thriller is the first Malayalam film to earn a 100 crore share globally. Considering the breakeven target, Mohanlal’s film is a huge success and has set new benchmarks for Mollywood cinema.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of 35 days below:

India net- 106.64 crores

India gross- 125.83 crores

Overseas gross- 142.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 268.08 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: HIT 3 North America Box Office: Nani’s Actioner Recovers 65% Of Its Breakeven Value In Just 2 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News