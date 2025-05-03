HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, exceeded expectations on its opening day by clocking a start of over 35 crore+ at the worldwide box office. It emerged as Nani’s biggest opening by defeating Dasara. While the run in India started on a flying note, the international circuits are also performing brilliantly. The biggest circuit is North America, where the biggie is already heading for breakeven. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Rise of Nani in North America

Over the years, the Natural Star has established his stronghold in the North American territory (USA and Canada). He has delivered back-to-back films in the $1 million club, and with the rise in popularity, he is setting a higher benchmark with each passing film. Speaking about his latest action thriller, the film raked in a rocking $870K from premieres, thus registering the actor’s career-best premiere collection.

After smashing an impressive collection through premieres, HIT 3 maintained a good hold and managed to earn a solid opening day collection. It is learned that the film made a superb total of $1.19 million at the North American box office on day 1 (including premieres), thus registering his biggest ever start in the territory.

HIT 3 racing towards the breakeven target!

For those who aren’t aware, the breakeven for HIT 3 was set at $2.3 million, the highest-ever for Nani. The target looked dicey before the release, but now, it feels like the film will easily achieve it.

As officially shared by Prathyangira Cinemas, HIT 3 has smashed a total sum of $1.5 million at the North American box office in just 2 days. So, if we compare it with the breakeven value, the film has already recovered 65.21% of its total required sum. If it shows a good hold after the weekend, the film is likely to enjoy good overflows for the buyers and emerge as a highly profitable venture.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 22: 65% Drop From Last Week But Sunny Deol’s Film Withstands Raid 2 Storm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News