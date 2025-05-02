Jaat has been slow but steady at the Indian box office since the first day of its theatrical release. It has officially completed three weeks in theatres, and the pace has slowed, as expected. But it would be safe to say that Sunny Deol starrer withstood the Raid 2 storm on May Day. Scroll below for the latest day 22 updates!

The tough Thursday

May 1, 2025, witnessed the arrival of two new releases in Bollywood – The Bhootnii and Raid 2. Ajay Devgn starrer enjoyed favorable trends and was expected to steal the thunder. It remained the #1 choice of the audience, giving Kesari Chapter 2, Jaat, and The Bhootnii a run for their money. But Gopichand Malineni’s directorial held its fort well with a 56% drop.

On day 22, Jaat earned 22 lakhs at the Indian box office. There was fear that the film would be majorly impacted by stiff competition at the ticket windows, but it managed to attract decent audiences.

The overall collections in the domestic market stand at an estimated 88.61 crore net, which is about 104.55 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of Jaat below:

Week 1: 62.24 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 19.51 crores

Week 3: 6.86 crores

Total: 88.61 crores*

As visible, Randeep Hooda co-starrer suffered a 65% drop in the third week, compared to the second week. But it has reached its saturation, so whatever is being added is a bonus! It will face another drop today since it is a regular working Friday. However, its pace during the fourth weekend will determine whether it will enter the 100 crore club in its lifetime.

Yet to attain success!

Jaat is mounted on a budget of 100 crores. The makers have been able to recover around 89% of the total cost so far. If it does not grow during the upcoming weekend, the action thriller will end its box office journey as a losing affair due to a few crores.

*estimated, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

