Nani has taken over Sailesh Kolanu’s world as he is the leading face in HIT 3. The action thriller, co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, was released in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025. It enjoyed massive pre-release buzz, and an earth-shattering opening was inevitable. But where does it stand compared to the opening days of HIT 2 and HIT: The First Case? Scroll below for a detailed box office day 1 analysis.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned a whopping 19 crore* net at the Indian box office on day 1. The home ground Telugu contributed almost 96% of the total opening-day collections. Around 35 lakhs came from the Tamil belt, while the remaining sum was minted from the Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam releases. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 22.42 crores.

Nani & Srinidhi Shetty’s HIT: The Third Case has recorded the fourth-highest opening of 2025 in Tollywood. It is only behind Game Changer (41.25 crores), Daaku Maharaaj (25.35 crores), and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (23 crores).

HIT vs HIT 2 vs HIT 3 Box Office

With every new instalment, the fan following of Sailesh Kolanu’s action thriller franchise has grown by leaps and bounds. Back in 2020, HIT had grossed 1.9 crore net on its opening day. Adivi Sesh‘s HIT 2 enjoyed a 236% jump on day 1.

HIT 3 has recorded the best opening in the franchise, with a staggering 196% increase from the second part.

Take a look at the opening day collections of the HIT franchise:

HIT: The First Case (2020): 1.9 crores

HIT 2 (2022): 6.4 crores (+236%)

HIT 3 (2025): 19 crores* (+196%)

It is also to be noted that The First Case concluded its box office run at 6.6 crore net. Nani & Srinidhi Shetty starrer has now crushed its lifetime run with 187% higher earnings on day 1 alone.

It is now on the way to leave behind the total earnings of The Second Case, which raked in 25.92 crores. HIT 3 only needs around 7 crores to achieve the milestone, which will be crossed like a cakewalk today.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

