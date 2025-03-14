Sankranthiki Vasthunam was a massive success in theatres when it was released during the Sankranthi season. Despite facing intense competition from Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj.

Even after its theatrical run, the film maintained its momentum. It premiered simultaneously on OTT via Zee5 and on linear satellite TV through Zee Telugu in both HD and SD formats on March 1, 2025.

Regarding watch time figures, Sankranthiki Vasthunam amassed over 300 million streaming minutes on Zee5, equivalent to approximately 57,509 hours. The film is available on the platform in its original Telugu version, along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Regarding its performance on linear TV, the film achieved a total Target Rating Point (TRP) of 18.22. Breaking it down further, the standard definition (SD) version of Zee Telugu recorded a TRP of 15.92, while the high-definition (HD) version received a TRP of 2.3.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a comedy-drama starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, with a love triangle dynamic among them. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and featuring music by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film has a simple yet engaging plot: a VIP is kidnapped, and a former cop is called back into action to rescue them. His ex-girlfriend is assigned the task of bringing him back for the operation, unaware that he is now married with children and living a somewhat happy life. The film’s cinematography is by Sameer Reddy, and editing is handled by Tammiraju.

Disclaimer: The watch time figures and TRP data referenced herein have been sourced from 123Telugu. Koimoi has not independently verified the accuracy or authenticity of these figures.

