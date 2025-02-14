Bramayugam stands out as a horror thriller anomaly, as it was the first Malayalam film in decades to be released in black and white. Not only did the film achieve theatrical success, but it has now also gained academic recognition. According to India Today, the film has been included in the curriculum of the University for the Creative Arts in the UK, with discussions primarily focusing on its sound design.

#Bramayugam is now part of the curriculum at a prestigious London film school, at least for the time being. It has traveled beyond countries, reaching across continents.pic.twitter.com/iSsXEHtrlu — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 13, 2025

A video, reportedly shared by a student from the university, has been circulating on social media, and India Today has cited it as a source for the report. The lecturer is specifically analyzing the Bramayugam’s sound design, highlighting the techniques used to create tension and enhance the overall experience. A particular focus is on the use of breathing sounds. Interestingly, the sound design has even been compared to the Dementors’ death rattle from Harry Potter, drawing parallels to similar techniques used in Hollywood.

The key personalities behind the film are also promoting this video on social media, including music composer Christo Xavier, actor Arjun Ashokan (who portrayed Thevan), and director Rahul Sadasivan. Each of them has shared the video on their Instagram stories.

Bramayugam features Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a negative role. The film follows a simple yet gripping narrative driven by just three actors. Arjun Ashokan’s character, while escaping danger, finds himself in an old, dilapidated mansion deep within a forest. Siddharth Bharathan plays the cook, serving the enigmatic master of the house, portrayed by Mammootty. The entire horror unfolds within and around this eerie mansion, setting the stage for the film’s chilling atmosphere.

