Black Mirror has long held the crown when it comes to twisting minds and bending realities on Netflix, but another series, quietly sitting in its corner since 2019, is now clawing back into the spotlight. Viewers are circling back to Love, Death + Robots, a show that many never gave a chance to when it first landed, but fast-forward to now, and it’s gaining serious momentum again.

Love, Death + Robots Is Being Compared To Black Mirror

While Black Mirror built its legacy with 33 episodes full of grim speculation and digital nightmares, Love, Death + Robots went another way, per Unilad. It has animated shorts that never stay in one lane. Some are grim, some are absurd, some are hilarious, and some hit you where you least expect.

This anthology, with Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, and Emily O’Brien lending their voices, has now spanned four volumes. The latest batch arrived in May this year, and though a few fans weren’t fully sold on every episode, critics didn’t hold back. Volume 4 holds a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and earlier seasons didn’t fall far behind. Even Volume 3 sits at 100, while Volumes 1 and 2 trail slightly but still solid.

Viewers’ Reaction To Love, Death + Robots

Reddit has been buzzing lately with fans discovering or revisiting the show. On X, one tweeted, “I highly recommend the Netflix series Love, Death & Robots. There are a few episodes about cats that are hilarious.”

I highly recommend the Netflix series Love, Death & Robots. There are a few episodes about cats that are hilarious. — Valley of Shadows (@Valembrossa47) July 2, 2025

Another added, “Watching Love Death and Robots and some of these shots are just crazy fr😪how do you draw that talk less of animating em #Netflix.” A third wrote, “Love Death and Robots is the greatest show Netflix will ever make.”

Watching Love Death and Robots and some of these shots are just crazy fr😪how do you draw that talk less of animating em #Netflix — BitArtixt🐲🦾 (@BitArtixt) July 2, 2025

Love Death and Robots is the greatest show Netflix will ever make — Cops in a Quilt (@TresLecheoff22) June 21, 2025

Someone else wrote, “Love death and robots is by far one of the most creative shows netflix has ever put out🔥. It always amazes me how they manage to fit so much in such short episodes.”

Love death and robots is by far one of the most creative shows netflix has ever put out🔥. It always amazes me how they manage to fit so much in such short episodes. — Charles_Bobo_Ndiaye✝️🇸🇳 (@CharlesNdiaye96) June 19, 2025

