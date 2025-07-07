Horror is a genre that has the power to transport viewers into entirely different worlds. While some of the most admired horror movies, such as Alien, Jurassic Park, I Am Legend, World War Z, and the most recent one, Sinners, were made on a grand scale with big budgets, there are also low-budget gems that managed to terrify audiences just as effectively. One such film is the 1999 found-footage horror classic The Blair Witch Project.

The critically acclaimed movie is widely regarded as one of the scariest movies of all time. It proves you don’t need a big budget to leave the desired impact. Read on to find out what The Blair Witch Project is about, its astonishing box office-to-budget performance, and where to watch it online.

The Blair Witch Project: Plot

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, the film follows three friends and student filmmakers (played by Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams) who travel to a Maryland forest to shoot a documentary.

While investigating a local legend known as the Blair Witch, they interview various residents in an attempt to uncover the truth about the mysterious myth. The story takes a terrifying turn when the group gets lost in the woods and begins to experience strange, unsettling events before mysteriously disappearing. One year later, their chilling footage is found.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) dir. Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez pic.twitter.com/l5XbkIQDMY — 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@HauntedMovies) June 17, 2025

The Blair Witch Project: Budget & Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Blair Witch Project was made on a modest budget of just $60K. The film grossed approximately $140 million in the US and $108 million internationally, bringing the total worldwide figure to an impressive $248 million. That means the movie earned roughly 4000 times its original budget.

The Blair Witch Project Box Office Summary

Domestic – $140 million

International – $108 million

Worldwide – $248 million

The Blair Witch Project: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The iconic horror film garnered a critics’ score of 86% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Full of creepy campfire scares, mock-doc The Blair Witch Project keeps audiences in the dark about its titular villain, proving once more that imagination can be as scary as anything onscreen.” On IMDb, it has a user rating of 6.5/10, which is a respectable score for a horror film.

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT was released 25 years ago today. One of the most influential horror movies of its generation, and made on a shoestring budget, the making of story will have you scared to close your eyes… 1/38 pic.twitter.com/zkUAtSLiqS — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 14, 2024

Where To Stream The Blair Witch Project?

The film is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in India for ₹119. It has a runtime of just 1 hour and 20 minutes. Watch it alone in a dark room with your headphones on for maximum effect. However, viewer discretion is advised.

The Blair Witch Project Trailer

