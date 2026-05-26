The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Holden and Claire getting intimate again, Sally worrying about Billy’s past, Mariah and Devon having an intense chat about the Dominic kidnapping episode, Nick being confronted by his family regarding his recovery, and Jack plotting it out.

The drama, the doubts, the alliances, the secrets, the worries, the shock, and the romances are about to get elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 26, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 26, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Victor gaining leverage against Phyllis. The latter has been going around making deals and risky moves over the last couple of weeks. This time, she used Matt to lure Victor in and make a deal for herself. But Victor is Victor for a reason, and he never backs down.

When he gets leverage against her and the balance shifts again, what will Phyllis do next? Is she trapped under the same plan she had hoped to use against Victor? On the other hand, Billy tells Adam about Sally’s pregnancy. Billy has been in quite a happy mood now that he is marrying Sally soon.

To add to it, the two are also expecting a baby together. And it was obvious this news would irk Sally’s ex, Adam. And so Billy took it upon himself to share the news with Adam, and the latter is expected to be shocked but also jealous of what Billy has. After all, it’s what Adam dreamt of for himself.

How will he react to Billy sharing the news about their wedding and that Sally is pregnant? And then lastly, Patty makes a distress call about Jack. She has been trying to lure Jack in by claiming that she has changed as a person. What is this distress call about, though? What will this lead to?

Could this be regarding her plan to entrap Jack again? Or is this somehow connected to Matt Clark and Phyllis? Stay tuned to find out what happens.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (May 25, 2026): A Summer Soiree Brings Will & Electra Closer While Hope Makes Up Her Mind

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News