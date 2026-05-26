Hugh Jackman’s latest theatrical release, The Sheep Detectives, will complete three weeks in theaters this Friday. Based on Leonie Swan’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full, the mystery comedy was made on a budget of $75 million. So, it needed to earn $187.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. However, with a current worldwide total of $86.2 million, it appears unlikely that the film can close the substantial $101.3 million gap to achieve the break-even target.

Nears The $50 Million Domestic Mark

At the domestic box office, The Sheep Detectives opened to $15.1 million across 3,457 North American theaters. After earning $20.3 million during its opening week, the Kyle Balda-directed feature added another $14.2 million over the May 15-21 week, a 30.2% drop compared to the previous week. From May 22-25, it earned another $12.8 million, taking its cumulative domestic tally to $47.4 million. To reach the $50 million mark, it needs to add just around $2.6 million more domestically, a target that it’s likely to reach in the coming days.

At the time of writing, The Sheep Detectives is already ahead of several 2026 films, including Iron Lung, Crime 101, and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, in North America. As it continues its theatrical run, it is now closing in on the domestic earnings of Sam Raimi’s Send Help. Let’s see how much more the Hugh Jackman starrer needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

The Sheep Detectives vs. Send Help – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Sheep Detectives – Box Office Summary

North America: $47.4 million

International: $38.8 million

Worldwide: $86.2 million

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.7 million

International: $29.3 million

Worldwide: $94 million

Based on the above figures, it can be seen that The Sheep Detectives needs to earn another $17.3 million in North America to surpass Send Help’s domestic total. In worldwide earnings, it is roughly $7.8 million behind the Sam Raimi-directed film. If the film maintains its current momentum without sharp weekend drops, it appears to be in a good position to close both these gaps and surpass the survival horror film during its ongoing run. That said, the final box office verdict will only become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Sheep Detectives All About?

The mystery comedy film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night despite believing they don’t understand anything he says. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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