Sam Raimi’s Send Help concludes its box-office run in North America after over 2 months. It finished its theatrical run as the second-highest-grossing horror film of the year domestically. It has ended its run this Thursday, and globally as well, it is no longer in cinemas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received strong ratings from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics giving it 93% stated, “Putting director Sam Raimi’s penchant for diabolical mayhem to great use, Send Help doesn’t need any assistance in thrills thanks to a very game Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, along with a viciously clever script.”

Send Help’s closing collection at the North American box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Send Help ended its run on this Thursday. The report reveals that the film collected $1k over 35 theaters on its 10th and final Thursday at the box office in North America. After 70 days, the domestic collection of the survival horror has reached $64.7 million, and it has now ended its domestic run.

Ends its run as the second-highest-grossing horror film of the year domestically

With a domestic total of $64.7 million, the Sam Raimi-helmed survival thriller ended its theatrical run as the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year. The top spot is held by Scream 7, with a domestic gross of $121.01 million. Globally, the film collected $94 million and has also ended its theatrical run. The survival horror, made on a reported budget of $40 million, could not reach the $100 million break-even target before leaving theaters. At the worldwide box office, the film remains behind Scream 7 and at #2. It was released on January 30.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $64.7 million

International – $29.3 million

Worldwide – $94.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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