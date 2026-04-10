Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, was released in theaters on December 19, 2025. The film received a relatively modest 66% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, especially when compared to its predecessors. At the box office, the third installment of the Avatar franchise grossed an impressive $1.486 billion worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. The combined gross of the Avatar franchise now stands at around a staggering $6.56 billion globally.

Avatar Franchise – Earnings Gap

Although the average worldwide gross per film in the Avatar trilogy exceeds $2 billion, the third film earned roughly 46% less than the original Avatar and around 36% less than Avatar: The Way of Water. The significant gap is particularly striking compared to the first film, especially given the estimated rise in ticket prices between 2009 and 2025.

Despite the franchise’s box office dominance, fans are still speculating about whether Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will ultimately move forward. According to a recent report by The Wrap, discussions are underway about how to make the next installments cheaper and shorter than the first three films. That said, Disney has apparently yet to make a final call and seems to be weighing in on the franchise’s future. This brings us to a crucial question: What could be the ideal budget range for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 if they are officially greenlit?

Avatar 4 & 5 – Ideal Budget Range

According to Collider, Avatar was made on a budget of $237 million, while Avatar: The Way of Water had a production cost of around $400 million. On the other hand, Disney reportedly spent $350 million to produce Avatar: Fire and Ash, excluding marketing costs, as per Variety. From an earnings-to-budget perspective, let’s estimate a realistic budget range for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

The first and second Avatar films earned $2.744 billion and $2.334 billion worldwide and delivered earnings-to-budget ratios of 11.58x and 5.84x, respectively. Taking the more conservative figure of 5.84x for our calculations, let’s assume that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 could each earn around $1.3 billion worldwide, considering the potentially diminishing novelty of the franchise, a softening box office trend, and changes in the theatrical landscape.

Based on this assumption, the ideal production budget would land at approximately $222.6 million ($1.3 billion / 5.84), which can be rounded to around $220-225 million per film. If the budgets for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 can be brought down to this range, the chance of the sequels being greenlit could increase significantly.

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mortal Kombat II Box Office: How Much It Needs To Beat The Franchise’s Biggest Film Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News