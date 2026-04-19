Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally bid goodbye to the cinemas in North America. But the collection is much weaker than its predecessor, highlighting the franchise’s downward trend from Avatar to Avatar 3. This puts the film’s future installments at risk. Now that Avatar 3 has ended its run, we are analyzing the franchise’s downward slide. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has performed weakly at the box office compared to its predecessors. It indicates fatigue among viewers who also want a good storyline, not just striking visuals. It is also the first in the franchise not to cross the $2 billion worldwide milestone. However, it has managed to break even financially, but its collection is not as glorious as the last two movies.

Avatar 3 ends its domestic run after 119 days!

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially ended its domestic run at the North American box office. It has been reported that the James Cameron-helmed film collected $1.7k on its 17th and final Thursday at the box office in North America. It was running in 35 theaters only and was the final day of the film in North America. After 119 days, the domestic total for the movie reached $404.3 million, ending its theatrical run.

Avatar 3 ends its run 48% behind the original, highlighting the franchise’s decline.

For the unversed, Avatar collected $785.2 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime, including the re-releases. It is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022, witnessed a decline at the domestic box office, collecting $688.4 million in its lifetime. It reportedly saw a 12.3% drop from Avatar. Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash experienced the worst drop in the franchise. Its domestic collection dropped by 41.3% from Avatar: The Way of Water. Therefore, Avatar 3 has dropped by 48.5% from the 2009 blockbuster. It earned just about half of what the first movie did, highlighting a noticeable downward trend in the franchise’s box office performance.

What does it mean for the upcoming Avatar 4 & 5?

This downward slide indicates that, although the Avatar films are still big hits, their box-office power is slowly dropping. There are still two movies in the franchise scheduled for release in the coming years, but they will need strong buzz and good word of mouth to keep the franchise going strong. However, they might not be at the record-breaking levels of the

original movie.

Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are currently in development, slated for release in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively.

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