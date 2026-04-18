After completing seven weeks in theaters, Scream 7 is still making its presence felt at the box office. On Thursday (April 16), it collected $28k from 618 North American locations, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $121.6 million. With an additional $84.9 million from international markets, the Kevin Williamson-directed sequel’s worldwide total now stands at $206.5 million. The latest installment has taken the Scream franchise’s combined domestic earnings to an impressive $643.4 million, indicating an average domestic total of around $92 million per film.

As it has entered the later stages of its theatrical run, Scream 7 is now inches away from reaching the domestic total of Matt Damon’s acclaimed action-thriller The Bourne Identity (2002). Read on to find out how much more the Neve Campbell-starrer needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Scream 7 vs. The Bourne Identity – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Scream 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.6 million

International: $84.9 million

Worldwide: $206.5 million

The Bourne Identity – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.7 million

International: $92.3 million

Worldwide: $214 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Scream 7 is almost at par with The Bourne Identity’s domestic earnings and needs to earn just around $0.1 million to outgross it. If the slasher sequel stays in North American theaters for at least another week, it has a realistic chance to surpass that figure during its ongoing run.

At the worldwide box office, however, the gap between the two films is around $7.5 million. Given the current stage of the theatrical run, it appears unlikely that Scream 7 would be able to outgross the Matt Damon film globally. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot of Scream 7?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Trailer

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