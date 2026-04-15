Domestic Performance & 2026 Global Rank

The Kevin Williamson-directed slasher horror sequel Scream 7 is on the verge of completing seven weeks in theaters. On Monday (April 13), the film returned to the top ten at the North American box office. After opening to an impressive $63.6 million domestically, the Neve Campbell-starrer recently added $0.5 million to its domestic total over the April 10-12 weekend. With a current cumulative domestic total of $121.5 million, and combined with its $90.5 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $212 million, making it the sixth-highest-grossing title of 2026 so far, per Box Office Mojo.

Let’s first take a look at how the film Scream 7 has performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Scream 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.5 million

International: $90.5 million

Worldwide: $212 million

Budget, Break-Even & Surplus

Made on an estimated budget of $45 million, Scream 7 needed to earn $112.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies it has already generated a theatrical surplus of $99.5 million. Although the seventh installment is the top-grossing entry in the long-running franchise worldwide, the original Scream (1996) still leads with a $138 million box-office surplus.

After its release, Scream 7 helped the overall franchise cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. And now, the film series is inching toward an international milestone – reaching the $500 million mark. Here’s how much more it needs to achieve that target.

Scream Franchise – International Earnings

Let’s first take a look at how each film in the Scream franchise has performed at the international box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Scream (1996): $70 million Scream 2 (1997): $71 million Scream 3 (2000): $72.7 million Scream 4 (2011): $59 million Scream (2022): $56.1 million Scream VI (2023): $58.2 million Scream 7 (2026): $90.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

As of now, the combined international gross of all seven films in the Scream franchise stands at $477.5 million. This means the series needs an additional $22.5 million to reach the $500 million milestone. However, since Scream 7 is already in the later stages of its theatrical run, it is unlikely to contribute enough to push the franchise past that mark. The responsibility will now fall to the planned eighth installment to help the series achieve this box-office milestone.

What Is The Plot of Scream 7?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Trailer

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