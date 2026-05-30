It’s a lesser-known fact that one of Robert Pattinson’s earliest film appearances was in Mira Nair’s historical drama Vanity Fair (2004). Later, he starred as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and gained global recognition with The Twilight film series. Since then, he has featured in an interesting mix of blockbuster ventures and balanced them with critically acclaimed performances, with films like Tenet, The Lighthouse, The Lost City of Z, The Batman, and Mickey 17. His latest theatrical release, The Drama, received positive reviews from critics and grossed $126.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Robert Pattinson’s next movie is Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which is all set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Just a few months later, he will be seen in the A24 crime thriller, Primetime, which the actor is also producing. Let’s take a look at how much Primetime would need to earn worldwide to rank among the top five highest-grossing A24 films of all time at the global box office.

Top Five Highest-Grossing A24 Films (Worldwide)

At the time of writing, these are the top five highest-grossing A24 films at the global box office, along with their worldwide totals, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme (2025): $191.3 million Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022): $147.9 million Civil War (2024): $127.3 million The Drama (2026): $126.1 million Materialists (2025): $107.9 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Primetime

From the above worldwide totals, it is clear that for Robert Pattinson’s upcoming film Primetime to crack the top five highest-grossing A24 films, it must earn at least $107.9 million worldwide. Whether it would surpass that target will depend on multiple factors, such as its critical reception, opening weekend figures, word-of-mouth among audiences, and weekday and weekend holds. The final box-office verdict will be clear only after its theatrical release, which is expected in September 2026.

What Is Primetime All About?

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the crime thriller ostensibly follows To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen (played by Robert Pattinson) as he tries to make television history by executing various sting operations. It also features Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine in supporting roles.

Primetime Trailer

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