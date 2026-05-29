Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the most influential and accomplished filmmakers in cinema history. The Oscar-winning director is the man behind several iconic films, including Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List, as well as more recent films such as West Side Story and The Fabelmans. So, the curiosity around his next directorial effort, Disclosure Day, is naturally quite high.

This is not the first time Steven Spielberg has directed an alien-themed movie. Previously, the veteran filmmaker has directed several films in this sub-genre, like Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), War of the Worlds (2005), and the iconic sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Among these, War of the Worlds grossed $603.9 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

While it remains to be seen if Disclosure Day can surpass that figure, let’s take a look at whether the Emily Blunt-starrer can rank among Steven Spielberg’s top five opening-day performers at the domestic box office.

Steven Spielberg’s Top 5 Biggest Opening Day Earnings (North America)

Here is the list of the top five films directed by Steven Spielberg, which earned the most in their opening days at the North American box office in their wide theatrical releases (excluding previews and early screenings), according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008): $25 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): $21.6 million War of the Worlds (2005): $21.3 million Jurassic Park (1993): $15.1 million Ready Player One (2018): $11.9 million

What The Above Numbers Mean for Disclosure Day

The above numbers indicate that for Disclosure Day to enter the top five Steven Spielberg films’ opening-day debuts, it must earn at least $11.9 million on the first day of its wide theatrical release in North America.

Recently, the film was screened to members of the film press, and the early reactions were highly positive. Some even called it Steven Spielberg’s best film in 20 years and praised Emily Blunt’s performance.

According to an earlier projection by Box Office Theory, Disclosure Day was tracking to earn over $50 million in its opening weekend domestically. Considering the film’s encouraging early reviews, it looks like the film is on track to earn over $11.9 million on its opening day in North America. However, the final numbers will be revealed only after its theatrical release on June 12.

What Is Disclosure Day About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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