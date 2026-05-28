With a 95% critics’ score and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Hugh Jackman’s latest film, The Sheep Detectives, stands as one of his highest-rated movies ever. It was released on May 8, 2026, and is nearing the end of its third week in theaters. On the box office front, the mystery comedy film earned $15.1 million across 3,457 North American locations in its opening weekend (May 8-10) and recently added another $12.3 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25). This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $48.1 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Sheep Detectives – Box Office Summary

North America: $48.1 million

International: $39.7 million

Worldwide: $87.8 million

As The Sheep Detectives continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at the three major box office milestones the film will be aiming to surpass in the coming weeks.

Milestone No. 1 – $50 Million Domestic Mark

With a current North American total of $48.1 million, The Sheep Detectives needs to earn around $1.9 million more to reach the $50 million domestic milestone. At its current pace, it is expected to hit that target in the next few days.

Milestone No. 2 – $100 Million Worldwide Total

At the time of writing, the Hugh Jackman-starrer has earned $87.8 million at the worldwide box office. This means it needs to earn an additional $12.2 million to reach the $100 million worldwide target. Even if it generates modest domestic numbers in the coming weeks and receives some support from overseas markets, it seems likely to surpass the $100 million global target during its ongoing theatrical run. That said, the final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

Milestone No. 3 – To Surpass The Prestige’s Domestic Earnings

The 2006 psychological thriller, The Prestige, is one of Christopher Nolan’s most understated films. It features Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the lead roles and earned $53.1 million in North America. And hitting that target will be another milestone The Sheep Detectives aim to achieve.

To surpass The Prestige’s domestic earnings, it would need to earn at least $5 million more in North America. At this stage of its theatrical run, overtaking that figure appears to be an achievable benchmark for the mystery comedy film.

What’s The Sheep Detectives All About?

The mystery comedy film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night despite believing they don’t understand anything he says. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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