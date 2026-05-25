Christopher Nolan is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Right from his early films like Memento, Insomnia, and The Prestige to the Dark Knight trilogy and sci-fi blockbusters like Inception and Interstellar, to his latest directorial effort, Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning auteur has delivered several critically acclaimed films and multiple box-office hits. Now, he is geared up for his next movie, The Odyssey, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

So far, the highest-grossing movie directed by Christopher Nolan is The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 billion), followed by The Dark Knight ($1.008 billion) and Oppenheimer ($975.8 million). Now, the question is: which one among them, or any other film, delivered the biggest theatrical profit over its estimated break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

Christopher Nolan’s Films – Budget, Break-Even & Worldwide Earnings

Here is the list of all feature films directed by Christopher Nolan, their estimated budgets and theatrical break-even points (based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule), along with their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data).

1. Following (1998)

Worldwide Total: $0.1 million

Budget: $6k

Break-Even: $15k

2. Memento (2000)

Worldwide Total: $40.1 million

Budget: $9 million

Break-Even: $22.5 million

3. Insomnia (2002)

Worldwide Total: $113.8 million

Budget: $46 million

Break-Even: $115 million

4. Batman Begins (2005)

Worldwide Total: $375.6 million

Budget: $150 million

Break-Even: $375 million

5. The Prestige (2006)

Worldwide Total: $109.7 million

Budget: $40 million

Break-Even: $100 million

6. The Dark Knight (2008)

Worldwide Total: $1.008 billion

Budget: $185 million

Break-Even: $462.5 million

7. Inception (2010)

Worldwide Total: $839.8 million

Budget: $160 million

Break-Even: $400 million

8. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Worldwide Total: $1.085 billion

Budget: $250 million

Break-Even: $625 million

9. Interstellar (2014)

Worldwide Total: $774.7 million

Budget: $165 million

Break-Even: $412.5 million

10. Dunkirk (2017)

Worldwide Total: $549.1 million

Budget: $100 million

Break-Even: $250 million

11. Tenet (2020)

Worldwide Total: $365.3 million

Budget: $205 million

Break-Even: $512.5 million

12. Oppenheimer (2023)

Worldwide Total: $975.8 million

Budget: $100 million (Source)

Break-Even: $250 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Oppenheimer: $725.8 million The Dark Knight: $545.5 million The Dark Knight Rises: $460 million Inception: $439.8 million Interstellar: $362.2 million Dunkirk: $299.1 million Memento: $17.6 million The Prestige: $9.7 million Batman Begins: $0.6 million Following: $85K Insomnia: –$1.2 million Tenet: –$147.2 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that although The Dark Knight Rises stands as Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film, the 2023 biographical blockbuster Oppenheimer is the one that generated the biggest box office profit over break-even ($725.8 million), followed by The Dark Knight ($545.5 million) and The Dark Knight Rises ($460 million). Moreover, two of his films, Insomnia and Tenet, failed to reach their estimated theatrical break-even point. Now, it will be interesting to see how his next film, The Odyssey, performs at the global box office and where it ranks on this list.

Oppenheimer Trailer

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