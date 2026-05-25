Christopher Nolan is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Right from his early films like Memento, Insomnia, and The Prestige to the Dark Knight trilogy and sci-fi blockbusters like Inception and Interstellar, to his latest directorial effort, Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning auteur has delivered several critically acclaimed films and multiple box-office hits. Now, he is geared up for his next movie, The Odyssey, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.
So far, the highest-grossing movie directed by Christopher Nolan is The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 billion), followed by The Dark Knight ($1.008 billion) and Oppenheimer ($975.8 million). Now, the question is: which one among them, or any other film, delivered the biggest theatrical profit over its estimated break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.
Christopher Nolan’s Films – Budget, Break-Even & Worldwide Earnings
Here is the list of all feature films directed by Christopher Nolan, their estimated budgets and theatrical break-even points (based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule), along with their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data).
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1. Following (1998)
- Worldwide Total: $0.1 million
- Budget: $6k
- Break-Even: $15k
2. Memento (2000)
- Worldwide Total: $40.1 million
- Budget: $9 million
- Break-Even: $22.5 million
3. Insomnia (2002)
- Worldwide Total: $113.8 million
- Budget: $46 million
- Break-Even: $115 million
4. Batman Begins (2005)
- Worldwide Total: $375.6 million
- Budget: $150 million
- Break-Even: $375 million
5. The Prestige (2006)
- Worldwide Total: $109.7 million
- Budget: $40 million
- Break-Even: $100 million
6. The Dark Knight (2008)
- Worldwide Total: $1.008 billion
- Budget: $185 million
- Break-Even: $462.5 million
7. Inception (2010)
- Worldwide Total: $839.8 million
- Budget: $160 million
- Break-Even: $400 million
8. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
- Worldwide Total: $1.085 billion
- Budget: $250 million
- Break-Even: $625 million
9. Interstellar (2014)
- Worldwide Total: $774.7 million
- Budget: $165 million
- Break-Even: $412.5 million
10. Dunkirk (2017)
- Worldwide Total: $549.1 million
- Budget: $100 million
- Break-Even: $250 million
11. Tenet (2020)
- Worldwide Total: $365.3 million
- Budget: $205 million
- Break-Even: $512.5 million
12. Oppenheimer (2023)
- Worldwide Total: $975.8 million
- Budget: $100 million (Source)
- Break-Even: $250 million
Theatrical Profits (Estimated)
- Oppenheimer: $725.8 million
- The Dark Knight: $545.5 million
- The Dark Knight Rises: $460 million
- Inception: $439.8 million
- Interstellar: $362.2 million
- Dunkirk: $299.1 million
- Memento: $17.6 million
- The Prestige: $9.7 million
- Batman Begins: $0.6 million
- Following: $85K
- Insomnia: –$1.2 million
- Tenet: –$147.2 million
What The Numbers Indicate
The above figures and calculations suggest that although The Dark Knight Rises stands as Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film, the 2023 biographical blockbuster Oppenheimer is the one that generated the biggest box office profit over break-even ($725.8 million), followed by The Dark Knight ($545.5 million) and The Dark Knight Rises ($460 million). Moreover, two of his films, Insomnia and Tenet, failed to reach their estimated theatrical break-even point. Now, it will be interesting to see how his next film, The Odyssey, performs at the global box office and where it ranks on this list.
Oppenheimer Trailer
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