The record-breaking spree continues for Suriya, who’s knocking it out of the park with his Tamil fantasy action drama, Karuppu. Trisha Krishnan co-starrer enjoyed a solid jump on its second Sunday, surpassing the global lifetime of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Scroll below for the day 10 worldwide update!

Karuppu Overseas Box Office Collection

In only 10 days, RJ Balaji’s directorial has amassed 64.75 crore gross at the overseas box office. Despite competition from Drishyam 3, Bhooth Bangla, and other Indian releases, it is enjoying an incredible run at the international box office.

250 crore milestone loading worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Karuppu has accumulated 240.03 crore gross. This includes 175.28 crore gross from the domestic circuits. Suriya starrer has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, which concluded its global lifetime at 223 crore gross. It is now aiming to beat Sarkar (253 crore).

To enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide, it must earn over 300.98 crore gross and dethrone Varisu, which is at the bottom. Around 60.95 crore more are needed in the kitty. Only time will tell if Suriya touches the 300 crore club for the first time in his career with Karuppu.

Meanwhile, the Tamil fantasy action drama has also surpassed Vaazha 2 to enter the top 5 Indian grossers of 2026 at the worldwide box office. Its next aim would be to beat Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla.

Check out the 200 crore grossers of 2026 from Indian cinema at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2: 1837.26 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 303.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 283.29 crore Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore The Raja Saab: 206.57 crore

Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 10

India net: 148.55 crore

India gross: 175.28 crore

Overseas gross: 65.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 240.03 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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