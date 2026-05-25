History has finally been created! Riteish Deshmukh has delivered the first-ever 100 crore Marathi grosser in India, with the historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. It has done what Sairat couldn’t, and the moment calls for a celebration. Scroll below for a detailed report on day 24 box office collection!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 24

According to the official update, Raja Shivaji amassed 1.40 crore on day 24. It earned 1.2 crore from the Marathi version, while the remaining 20 lakh came from the Hindi belt. There’s competition from Deool Band 2, but Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer is enjoying a stable run.

Made against a budget of 75 crore, the Marathi historical action drama has earned 101.4 crore in India in 24 days. It has generated a return on investment of 26.4 crore, which is about 35% in profit percentage. Raja Shivaji is a plus affair. According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double the investment, which would be 150 crore for Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial. That looks like a difficult feat, considering the positive response Deool Band 2 has received.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.25 crore

Day 22: 70 lakh

Day 23: 1.35 crore

Day 24: 1.40 crore

Total: 101.4 crore

First Marathi film to score a century in India!

Drumrolls, please, because Raja Shivaji has become the first Marathi film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Previously, Sairat missed clocking a century by almost 10 crore. History has been made, and it will be exciting to see where Jio Studios & Mumbai Film Company’s production ends its run.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 101.4 crore (24 days) Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 101.4 crore

ROI: 26.4 crore

ROI%: 35%

India gross: 119.65 crore

Overseas gross: 4.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 124.55 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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