Riteish Deshmukh‘s Raja Shivaji continues to enjoy traction from the audience. Already, it’s the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office, and there’s still some fuel left in the tank. Yes, its collections have been impacted by the strong run of Deool Band 2, but still, it is enjoying its share of audience. In the meantime, the magnum opus is just a few lakhs away from making history for Marathi cinema. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Marathi historical action drama scored an estimated 1.22 crore on day 23, the fourth Saturday. Compared to day 22’s 60 lakh, it jumped by 103.33%, which is impressive. Overall, it has earned 99.67 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 117.61 crore gross. The film will stay in theaters for some more time, and is likely to conclude above 105 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Week 2 – 27 crore

Week 3 – 13.15 crore

Day 22 – 60 lakh

Day 23 – 1.22 crore

Total – 99.67 crore

All set to create history for Marathi cinema today!

Raja Shivaji has already earned 99.67 crore net and needs only 33 lakh more to enter the 100 crore club. So today, on day 23, it will score a century, becoming the first Marathi film to do so at the Indian box office. It’s a huge feat and a testament to the potential of Marathi cinema.

Makes over 30% returns

Raja Shivaji was made at an estimated budget of 75 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 99.67 crore net. So, in 23 days, the film has made a return on investment (ROI) of 24.67 crore. Calculated further, it equals 32.89% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 75 crore

India net collection – 99.67 crore

ROI – 24.67 crore

ROI% – 32.89%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Displays A Fantastic 90% Jump, Needs Only 15 Lakh More To Enter The Safe Zone

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