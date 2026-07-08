Dhamaal Franchise Box Office: Revisiting The Journey Ahead Of Dhamaal 4’s Release ( Photo Credit – JioHotstar, Prime Video )

In 2026, Bollywood witnessed several franchises coming to life. The year started with Border 2, and the trend was maintained with Mardaani 3, Cocktail 2, and Welcome To The Jungle. Now, there’s going to be a latest addition in the form of Dhamaal 4, which is releasing in theaters this Friday (July 10). Given the franchise’s track record, even the upcoming installment is expected to perform well at the Indian box office. Before we witness the magic again on the big screen, let’s revisit the franchise’s run and the verdicts of the respective films.

Dhamaal madness started in 2007

The first installment in the franchise, Dhamaal, was released in 2007. Made on a budget of 19 crore, the film scored 32.51 crore net at the Indian box office, thus recording a return on investment (ROI) of 13.51 crore or 71.1%. It secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. Over the years, it gained cult status and became one of the most-loved comedy movies in Bollywood.

Dhamaal returned in 2011

The team returned in 2011 with Double Dhamaal, and even this one secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of 29 crore, it did a business of 45.05 crore net. It achieved an ROI of 16.05 crore, representing 55.34% returns. It didn’t gain cult status, but it continued the franchise’s legacy.

The franchise got bigger with Total Dhamaal

The franchise returned with the third installment, Total Dhamaal, in 2019. Ajay Devgn debuted in the franchise, thereby raising the scale. It was mounted on a budget of a whopping 113 crore, and against that cost, it amassed a solid 154.3 crore net. It enjoyed an ROI of 41.3 crore, which equals 36.54% returns. It stands as the highest-grossing film of the franchise by a huge margin. Let’s see if Dhamaal 4 manages to surpass it.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection, budget, and verdict of the Dhamaal movies:

1. Dhamaal – Budget: 19 crore | Collection: 32.51 crore | Verdict: Plus

2. Double Dhamaal – Budget: 29 crore | Collection: 45.05 crore | Verdict: Plus

3. Total Dhamaal – Budget: 113 crore | Collection: 154.3 crore | Verdict: Plus

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