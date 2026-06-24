Cocktail 2 Box Office: Decoding Budget & Collection Of Maddock Films’ New Profitable Venture! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is currently displaying a Midas Touch at the box office. While the industry frequently wrestles with huge production costs and unpredictable theatrical revenues, Maddock has cracked the ultimate code for profit through non-theatrical deals. Homi Adajania’s star-studded rom-com Cocktail 2 is the latest film to benefit from this strategy!

Starring the stunning trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the adult-rated relationship drama has officially landed safely in the green zone, with its theatrical and non-theatrical revenue! The film is having a stellar run at the box office, and it has already done some fantastic deals with the music, digital, and satellite rights of the film

Cocktail 2 Budget

Cocktail 2 is mounted on a production budget of 110 crore, which includes the cost spent on the Prints and Advertising (P&A). Against this 110 crore budget, Cocktail 2 has recovered 58.5% budget through the theatrical revenue and the rest from the music, digital, and satellite rights!

In 5 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 64.35 crore with a gross collection of 75.93 crore. Worldwide, the film has hit a gross collection of 106.61 crore, with the overseas gross hitting 30.68 crore.

For a premium, urban-centric film carrying an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, entering the theatrical window with a 110 crore budget could have been a huge gamble, but Maddock Films eliminated the risk early with the non-theatrical deals before the film arrived in the theaters on June 19.

With the non-theatrical deals and the 5-day box office collection completely recovering the cost of production, now every single rupee generated at the ticket windows is functioning as an additional gain for the producers.

Cocktail 2 has comfortably joined the extensive list of successful films by Maddock Films. All eyes are now locked onto Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming ambitious August slate that includes Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, featuring Rajkummar Rao, and Eetha, helmed by Laxman Utekar, featuring Shraddha Kapoor in an intensive avatar as the legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

By balancing contemporary relationship dramas with hard-hitting real-life biopics and cultural epics, Maddock Films isn’t just winning the box office game – they are actively rewriting the rules of filmmaking in India, one film at a time!

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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