Godzilla Minus Zero North America Box Office: Can It Beat Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Lifetime Collection? Here’s The Target (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Japanese Kaiju movie Godzilla Minus Zero is set to have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival next month. It still has a few more months before it releases theatrically. It is reportedly going to be the first Godzilla movie to open so close together in Japan and North America. Last year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle won the hearts of people at the box office in North America, and since Godzilla Minus Zero is gearing up for release in a few months, we are discussing whether it can beat Demon Slayer: Infinity as the highest-grossing international/foreign language film ever in North America.

Infinity Castle broke the previous all-time record held by Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon for 25 long years. Even Godzilla Minus One earned solid box-office numbers in North America. It even won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category. The 2023 movie is reportedly the most successful Japanese Godzilla movie ever.

How much did Infinity Castle earn at the North American box office?

According to data from Box Office Mojo and other media reports, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle emerged as the all-time highest-grossing international/foreign-language film in North America upon release. It is also the all-time highest-grossing anime movie in North America. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $136.9 million at the North American box office in its lifetime run.

Therefore, Godzilla Minus Zero would have to earn $137 million to beat the lifetime total of Infinity Castle at the North American box office. Although Godzilla Minus One was a huge success in North America and has perfectly set the stage for its sequel, it would still need a solid run to beat this Japanese anime movie in the region. Since Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer will also release in the same month and within a gap of one week, it will be under pressure.

What is Godzilla Minus Zero about?

Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. Godzilla Minus Zero is reportedly set for release in North America on November 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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