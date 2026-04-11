Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has finally ended its historic run in cinemas, cementing its place as the highest-grossing anime film of all time worldwide. However, it failed to beat Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s box-office collections in Japan, and despite that, the anime movie left a huge, long-lasting impression at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Infinity Castle is the first film in the Infinity Castle arc and the direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series. The anime movie was directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable. It set new records for the coming anime movies. It is also the highest-grossing anime movie ever at the North American box office. Its unparalleled box-office run led to its re-release in North America for a limited period, on a limited number of screens.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ended its glorious run after 266 days!

After a splendid run of 266 days, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has finally bid goodbye to the theaters. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, it ended its theatrical run on Thursday, April 9, as the all-time highest-grossing anime movie ever worldwide. It concluded its run collecting around $271.1 million [¥40.21 billion] with 27.4 million admissions in Japan alone.

Infinity Castle collected ¥118 billion (an estimated $802.6 million) at the worldwide box office. Globally, the film registered 98.5 million admissions in its lifetime. It is now the highest-grossing anime film of all time, surpassing the previous record holder by over $250 million.

Failed to beat Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in Japan

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, however, failed to win the top spot in Japan, as it could not surpass Demon Slayer: Mugen Train‘s collection. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train earned $388.1 million (¥40.75 billion) and still holds the record with 29.5 million total admissions. Overall, it had been an amazing journey for the film and its fans, witnessing it on the big screen. The craze for the upcoming films will increase further, and it is expected to perform better than Infinity Castle.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Japan in July 2025. The film became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and the highest-grossing R-rated anime movie ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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