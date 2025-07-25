Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is roaring loud at the box office. The first part of the animated dark fantasy action trilogy was released on July 18, 2025, in Japan. It has surpassed The Mugen Train to break as many as 5 big records in the domestic circuit. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection

As per estimates, Infinity Castle has grossed over $65 million from its theatrical run in Japan. In the first four days, it earned $49.7 million, as per the official figures. It is set to conclude its first week on a thunderous note, achieving all-new records at the domestic box office.

Take a look at the official day-wise box office breakdown:

Day 1 – $11.2 million

Day 2 – $12.5 million

Day 3 – $13.8 million

Day 4 – $12.2 million

Total – $49.7 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train box office

Within the first 4-day extended weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already created 5 big records at the Japanese box office. Check out the complete list below:

Historic Opening Day in Japan

Infinity Castle recorded the biggest opening day in the local currency in Japan. It earned a whopping ¥1.64 billion and registered 1.15 million admissions. The previous best was Demon Slayer – The Mugen Train, which earned ¥1.2 billion on its day 1, along with 0.9 million ticket sales.

Second-best Saturday at the domestic box office

After recording the biggest opening, Infinity Castle lagged considerably behind the first Demon Slayer movie on its second day. It recorded the 2nd-best Saturday, earning $12.5 million as opposed to The Mugen Train, which had raked in $14.3 million.

Highest single day in the history of the Japanese box office

Infinity Castle surpassed all previous milestones, grossing a whopping ¥2.04 billion on Sunday alone. No other film in history has been able to achieve that mark in a single day.

Highest 3-day opening weekend!

The situation may differ in USD, but as far as the local currency is concerned, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle also achieved a new feat with its 3-day opening weekend total. It earned ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million), moving way ahead of The Mugen Train’s ¥4.62 billion ($43.9 million) in 2020.

Historical 4-day opening weekend

The latest Demon Slayer film enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend due to a holiday in Japan on Monday. It recorded the biggest extended opening week, grossing ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million).

The official figures of the first week are eagerly awaited to witness Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle break many more records in Japan.

