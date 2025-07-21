Anime fans are over the moon as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle released in Japan on July 18, 2025. It opened to rave reviews and is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial has clocked the biggest domestic opening weekend. Scroll below for the latest report!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Debut Weekend in Japan

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle raked in an estimated $40.4 million in its 3-day opening weekend. As far as the Global Top 10 is concerned, the animated dark fantasy action film ranked in the #4 spot. In the debut weekend alone, it registered a staggering 4.3 million admissions.

Monday also marks a holiday in Japan, which means the animated film will enjoy a four-day opening weekend. Infinity Castle has already surpassed the earlier predictions of a $37 million weekend. It will be interesting to see how far it gets today!

Take a look at the day-wise domestic box office breakdown:

Day 1: $13.3 million

Day 2: $14.3 million

Day 3: $12.8 million

Total: $40.4 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train First Weekend

There’s a twist! The Infinity Castle movie has recorded the #1 opening weekend in the history of the Japanese box office in the local currency. Yes, it has also surpassed The Mugen Train’s previous record.

However, in USD, The Mugen Train ($43.9 million) is still ahead of the latest Demon Slayer film.

Infinity Castle scored the biggest IMAX opening in Japan

The streak of success continues as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle achieves new milestones in Japan. With $3 million coming from IMAX alone, it made the biggest opening and surpassed even Hollywood biggies at the IMAX screens.

More about the Infinity Castle movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It is a trilogy of Japanese animated dark fantasy action films. Ufotable has backed the dark fantasy animated franchise.

It was released in Japan on July 18, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch North America Box Office Day 57: Still Needs $7M To Surpass A Minecraft Movie & Become 2025’s Top-Grossing Film Domestically!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News