Jurassic World Rebirth has finally slowed down at the Chinese box office and has also witnessed a harsh decline. It recently surpassed Tenet’s lifetime collection in China as the 13th highest-grossing Hollywood film. Scarlett Johansson’s film now eyes the lifetime haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at the Chinese box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It is close to hitting the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office, and this will happen over this weekend only. Rebirth will surpass the global haul in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and become the fifth highest-grossing film in the franchise. The Lost World collected $618.6 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime, which will soon be smashed by ScarJo’s movie.

How much has the film earned in 18 days at the box office in China?

Jurassic World Rebirth maintained a superb momentum in China since its release earlier this month. However, it is losing momentum as it declined by 74.4% from last Saturday on its 3rd Saturday. The film is playing over 10K screenings. Scarlett Johansson‘s movie collected $1.1 million on the 3rd Saturday and fell out of the top 5 in the Chinese box office chart. The sci-fi flick hit $70.5 million cume in 18 days.

Eyes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s lifetime haul in China

Since the film has slowed down in China, surpassing the lifetime haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be its last milestone. It is the 12th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China in the post-pandemic era. The MCU movie released in 2023 collected $86.9 million in its lifetime. It has collected $255K in pre-sales for the 3rd Sunday and is playing over 15K screenings. Rebirth is expected to earn between $2.5 million and $3.5 million on its 3rd three-day weekend. Therefore, it will move closer to beating GOT Vol 3.

Worldwide collection update

Gareth Edwards’ movie collected $6.5 million this Friday, taking the domestic total $259.3 million. The overseas collection of the movie has hit $300.2 million cume, and adding that to the $259.3 million domestic gross, the worldwide gross hits $559.59 million. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box office summary

North America – $259.3 million

International – $300.2 million

Worldwide – $559.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

