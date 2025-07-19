Jurassic World Rebirth continues its impressive box office run as it crosses the magical $500 million mark in just over two weeks, making it a strong contender for a spot in the list of top 5 highest grossing movies of this year.

The Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali-led movie raked a whopping $108 million in the second week alone, mainly due to the massive momentum the movie has gained in countries like China, Mexico, UK and even India.

Jurassic World Rebirth Surpasses Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Day After Tomorrow

The movie, since its release on July 4, has collected a total amount of $553 million (per Box Office Mojo), the majority of which has come from international markets.

Domestic – $252m

International – $300m

Total – $553m

These impressive figures have helped Gareth Edwards’ latest dino saga stand firmly at number 221, just above Jake Gyllenhaal’s 2004 Sci-fi box office juggernaut, The Day After Tomorrow, when it comes to the highest grossing movies of all time.

The Roland Emmerich directed movie did well at the box office thanks to its striking disaster visuals, a gripping climate change-driven plot (a major topic of discussion these days), and a strong cast, including the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Emmy Rossum and Sela Ward. Its release aligned with rising public concern about global warming, which helped boost interest in the story.

The Day After Tomorrow Box Office Summary

Domestic – $186m

International – $365m

Total – $552m

Jurassic World Rebirth Will Soon Overtake How To Train Your Dragon

It is just a matter of time before the latest Jurassic World instalment overtakes one of the biggest hits of this year, How to Train Your Dragon. The live- action reboot, directed by Dean DeBlois, is nearing its end in theatres, has collected $567 million in total and stands as the 5th highest grossing movie of this year.

How To Train Your Dragon Box Office Summary

Domestic – $245m

International – $321m

Total – $567

As things stand now, Jurassic World Rebirth has comfortably crossed HTYD’s domestic box office haul and with its ever-increasing demand in global markets, it is well poised to dethrone the DreamWorks film and even Tom Cruise’s latest action flick, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of 2025

Ne Zha 2 – $1.8B Lilo & Stitch – $1B A Minecraft Movie – $955m Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $585m How to Train Your Dragon – $567m

