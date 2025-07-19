Michael B Jordan’s Sinners is one of the season’s biggest success stories. Released amid decent expectations, the film performed really well and displayed strong legs. As a result, after spending three months in theatres, it concluded its run at the North American box office. While taking an exit from the theatres, it also crossed The Hangover to unleash one important feat. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Hollywood horror flick, directed by Ryan Coogler, was released on April 18. It received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised various aspects of the film, from the acting and direction to the music and screenplay. Even among the audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth.

Sinners concludes its run at the North American box office

Coming to the latest box office update, Sinners has concluded its theatrical run by earning a solid $278.57 million in North America (USA and Canada), as per Box Office Mojo. It managed to amass this strong total in 91 days. With such a run, it managed to end its run as the 10th highest-grossing film among R-rated films.

Beats The Hangover’s lifetime collection

With $278.57 million, Sinners has surpassed the lifetime collection of The Hangover ($277.33 million) at the North American box office, thus emerging as the 10th highest-grossing R-rated film.

Take a look at the top 10 R-rated grossers in North America:

Deadpool & Wolverine – $636.74 million The Passion Of The Christ – $370.78 million Deadpool 3 – $363.07 million American Sniper – $350.15 million Joker – $335.47 million Oppenheimer – $330.07 million It – $328.87 million Deadpool 2 – $324.59 million The Matrix Reloaded – $281.57 million Sinners – $278.57 million

How much did Sinners earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, the Michael B Jordan starrer has earned $278.57 million in the domestic market. Overseas, it has scored $87.3 million. Combining both, the worldwide box office total stands at $365.87 million.

Box office breakdown:

Domestic – $278.57 million

Overseas – $87.3 million

Worldwide- $365.87 million

More about the film

Sinners also featured Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, and others in key roles. It was produced under the banner of Proximity Media and was reportedly made at a budget of $90 million.

