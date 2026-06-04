Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is just a few hours away from hitting theaters, scheduled to release tomorrow (June 5). It’s the only big release from Bollywood this week, thus giving it a space to perform well at the Indian box office. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, the film is expected to open on a decent-to-good note, with Bollywood’s sixth-biggest opening of 2026 looking assured. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

David Dhawan & Varun Dhawan’s winning track record

The upcoming comedy entertainer marks the reunion of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after five years post-Coolie No. 1, which was a direct OTT release. Their last theatrical outing together was Judwaa 2 (2017), which emerged as a major success at the Indian box office. Before that, their maiden collaboration, Main Tera Hero (2014), was also a successful venture. Given their strong track record together, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai already carries the aura of a potential winner.

Promotional assets have clicked with the target audience

Regarding the promotional assets, the songs were decently received by the audience. The most important promotional asset, the trailer, saw mostly a favorable reception from the target audience. The trademark comedy style of director David Dhawan is all over the trailer, assuring the film will be a complete non-brainer family entertainer. All in all, the assets have only benefited the film.

Decent advance booking and good showcasing to help the film

The goodwill of David Dhawan appears to be working in the film’s favor, with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai grossing over 1 crore through day 1 advance booking alone (as of 7 PM IST). Additionally, the final show count is expected to be healthy, with no major Hindi release posing significant competition. As a result, the comedy entertainer is likely to emerge as the first choice for a large section of the Hindi-speaking audience on its opening day.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai targets Bollywood’s 6th biggest opening of 2026

On the whole, things appear to be falling into place for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which targets a day 1 collection of 6-9 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, Bollywood’s sixth-biggest opening of 2026 looks confirmed. With initial positive word of mouth, it might overtake Ikkis (7.28 crore net) to claim the fifth spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top openers of 2026 (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Ikkis – 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 4.38 crore

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